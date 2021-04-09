Kim Jung Hyun In Talks To Join Seo Ji Hye’s Agency + Agency Responds To New Dating Report By Dispatch

On the morning of April 8 (KST), Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun had been embroiled in relationship rumors, which their businesses rapidly denied.

Later within the day, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Kim Jung Hyun would not be renewing together with his present company O& Leisure after their contract ends subsequent month, and Seo Ji Hye’s company Tradition Depot revealed, “We’re positively discussing an unique contract with Kim Jung Hyun.”

Dispatch additionally revealed a report with particulars about Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun’s alleged relationship and photographs of the two actors coming into an house constructing.

In accordance with Dispatch, Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun have been relationship for a yr after the finale of “Crash Touchdown on You,” they usually normally had their dates at both of their houses that are at a ten minutes’ distance away from one another. Dispatch added that Kim Jung Hyun moved to Seongdong District, the place Seo Ji Hye lives, final yr.

Dispatch wrote, “Dispatch has noticed them on their residence dates a number of occasions. Kim Jung Hyun went first, and Seo Ji Hye adopted. They walked with a sure distance between one another.”

The media outlet additionally said that the 2 actors loved having dates on the outskirts of Seoul, with Seo Ji Hye driving. An acquaintance near them revealed, “They spend loads of time alone with simply the the 2 of them. They spent their birthdays collectively as nicely.” Dispatch additionally cited different acquaintances who said, “Kim Jung Hyun had a troublesome interval as a consequence of some private points. He then met Seo Ji Hye and relied on her.”

A supply from Tradition Depot commented to Dispatch, “Kim Jung Hyun can be a free agent quickly. He spoke with Seo Ji Hye concerning the matter of transferring businesses. Because of COVID-19, they met at residence to debate.”

In one other assertion to Herald POP, a supply from Tradition Depot additional said, “They’re shut associates,” including, “Many celebrities dwell in Seongdong District. As a result of they dwell shut by and the COVID-19 pandemic is widespread, they determined to fulfill at residence as an alternative of assembly exterior. Kim Jung Hyun solely had a dialog with Seo Ji Hye forward of changing into a free agent.”

