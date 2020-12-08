Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Jae Received, And Yoo Min Kyu Team Up To Achieve A Common Goal In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Mr. Queen” has revealed new stills main as much as the premiere!

“Mr. Queen” is an upcoming historic fusion drama a few man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen within the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan, a chef who works within the Blue Home. Kim Jung Hyun stars as King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Though King Cheoljong seems to be nothing however a figurehead, he retains a eager eye on authorities proceedings. By his facet are his outdated buddy Hong Byul Gam (Lee Jae Received) and Younger Pyeong Goon (Yoo Min Kyu), his half brother and high army officer. As the one two individuals who know King Cheoljong’s secret, they’re anticipated to play an attention-grabbing position within the drama’s plot.

In the brand new stills, King Cheoljong covertly whispers one thing to Younger Pyeong Goon, and he additionally shares a pointy look with Hong Byul Gam. Though he’s typically teased in a lighthearted method, Hong Byul Gam is named the supply of all info inside the palace. As a army officer, Younger Pyeong Goon protects King Cheoljong but additionally lends him a listening ear within the lonely partitions of the palace. After the spotlight reel by which King Cheoljong hid a knife regardless of his tender smile, drama followers are curious to see what sort of struggle the trio might be making ready for.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “King Cheoljong, Hong Byul Gam, and Younger Pyeong Goon will work to realize a typical dream contained in the palace the place nobody is to be trusted. Their covert operations shall be a focal point. Look out for what their dream is, in addition to how the change in Kim So Yong will have an effect on their plans.”

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

