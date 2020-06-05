Kim Jung Hyun, Shin Hye Solar, And More Confirmed For New Historical Fusion Drama

Kim Jung Hyun, Shin Hye Solar, Bae Jong Okay, and Kim Tae Woo have been confirmed to star within the new tvN drama “Queen Cheorin” (literal title)!

“Queen Cheorin” shall be a historic fusion drama a few man residing in trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty. The drama will inform the story from a refreshing perspective whereas showcasing a brand new kind of style because it takes on the combat towards gender stereotypes.

The drama is written by scriptwriters Park Gye Okay, who wrote “Physician Prisoner” and “Inspiring Technology,” and Choi Ah Il, who wrote the 2007 movie “Lovers of Six Years.” “Queen Cheorin” shall be helmed by PD (producing director) Yoon Sung Shik who directed “Hwarang” and “Tower of Babel.”

Shin Hye Solar will play Kim So Yong, a queen with the soul of a male chef trapped inside her physique, and plans to indicate off her appearing expertise by the dynamic character. “Queen Cheorin” shall be Shin Hye Solar’s first function in a historic drama since her debut.

In the meantime, Kim Jung Hyun will tackle the function of the secretive king Cheol Jong, who could seem light and easygoing on the surface however is fierce on the within. Kim Jung Hyun will showcase the duality of his character whereas balancing each seriousness and comedy in his appearing.

Moreover, Bae Jong Okay will star as Queen Quickly Received, the powerhouse of the royal court docket, and Kim Tae Woo will play Kim Jwa Geun, the youthful brother of Queen Quickly Received who has a thirst for energy.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “It is a drama the place the charms of the characters are as necessary because the distinctive subject material. The actors, who’re all positive of their very own colours, will maximize the charms of their characters. It is possible for you to to see the enchantment of the peerlessly new historic fusion comedy. Please look ahead to it.”

“Queen Cheorin” will air on tvN, and the printed schedule is but to be decided.

