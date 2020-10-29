Kim Jung Hyun, Shin Hye Solar, And More Hold First Script Reading For Historical Fusion Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “No Contact Princess” has launched its first take a look at the script studying with the solid!

“No Contact Princess” (beforehand often known as “Queen Cheorin”) is a historic fusion drama a few man residing in fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty.

On the script studying had been director Yoon Sung Sik, writers Park Gye Okay and Choi Ah Il, and actors Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Okay, Kim Tae Woo, Na In Woo, Kim In Kwon, Yoo Min Kyu, Jo Solar Joo, Cha Jung Hwa, Tune Min Hyung, Go In Bum, and Jeon Bae Soo.

In her first historic drama function, Shin Hye Solar performs Kim So Yong, the titular queen with the soul of a contemporary man. As a person, her character was named Jang Bong Hwan and was a chef working within the Blue Home, the South Korean presidential residence.

Kim Jung Hyun performs King Cheoljong, who seems to be a weak and simply manipulated figurehead on the floor, however has a hidden sharp and powerful aspect.

Bae Jong Okay performs Queen Sunwon, the true energy behind the throne who raised King Cheoljong to his present place. Kim Tae Woo performs Kim Jwa Geun, Queen Sunwon’s youthful brother, and one of many keys to her energy.

A supply from the drama said, “In expressing their characters’ charms, this assembly of actors introduced this distinctive fusion historic comedy to life. There are many laughs, romantic pleasure, and political thrills available on this setup of placing a freewheeling fashionable man’s soul into the physique of a Joseon queen, who should reside by strict guidelines.”

Take a look at a video of the script studying under!

