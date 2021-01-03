Kim Jung Hyun Shows His True Colors In Confrontation With Na In Woo In “Mr. Queen”

Kim Jung Hyun is bringing extra of his character’s true self out in “Mr. Queen”!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a few man from trendy occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jung Bong Hwan, and Kim Jung Hyun stars as King Cheoljong, a king who appears weak and ineffective on the surface however has one other aspect he retains hidden from the world.

Spoilers

As the connection between Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong begins to thaw, it throws different palace relationships into disarray. Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah), the king’s old flame, turns into anxious when she discovers the delicate adjustments in King Cheoljong, whereas Kim Byung In (Na In Woo) begins to problem King Cheoljong over the safety of the queen. At this vital second, Kim So Yong collapses from a coronary heart assault, throwing the palace into additional chaos.

In the brand new stills, King Cheoljong exhibits his true colours as a fierce fighter for what he believes in as he ranges a sword at Kim Byung In. When Kim Byung In challenged him, the “weak” king handed it off as a joke. Though the king stays self-contained, his gaze comprises a brand new stage of anger that’s uncommon for Cheoljong, who prefers to cover his emotions.

In a preview for the subsequent episode, Kim Byung In begins to suspect Cheoljong of being two-faced. When he seeks out Kim So Yong, King Cheoljong stops him with a sword and the phrases, “Cease. That’s my woman.”

This episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on January 2 at 9 p.m. KST.

