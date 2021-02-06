Kim Jung Hyun Sweeps A Pregnant Shin Hye Sun Off Her Feet With His Romantic Side On “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of the hit drama, Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) and King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) labored collectively to battle corruption and defend themselves towards these plotting their downfall. As their alliance grew stronger, so did their emotions for each other—particularly, Cheoljong’s feelings grew to become even deeper because it lastly got here to gentle that Kim So Yong was the one who had saved him from the effectively in his childhood.

The episode additionally ended on an sudden improvement: to Cheoljong’s pleasure, the palace physician revealed that Kim So Yong was pregnant. Whereas the king was moved to tears by the completely happy information, Kim So Yong was caught up in a flurry of conflicting feelings as she confronted this daunting new terrain.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Cheoljong takes Kim So Yong on a romantic date outdoors the palace partitions. Doing his greatest to cheer up the pouting queen, Cheoljong surprises her with a particular present.

It seems as if the king’s romantic aspect touches Kim So Yong’s coronary heart—one intriguing picture exhibits the queen closing her eyes and catching Cheoljong off guard by urgent his hand to her face as he stares at her in shock. Later, the 2 stroll hand in hand as Kim So Yong gazes affectionately at her husband.

The producers of “Mr. Queen” teased, “The palace might be turned the other way up by the overlapping information of the queen’s being pregnant and the damaging rumors surrounding Kim So Yong. Please sit up for seeing how Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, whose passionate alliance will develop even stronger amidst hazard, will escape this peril.”

To search out out what Cheoljong’s shock present for Kim So Yong is—and the way the information of her being pregnant will have an effect on the facility dynamics throughout the palace—tune in to the following episode of “Mr. Queen” on February 6 at 9 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, atone for the drama with subtitles under:

