Kim Jung Hyun Talks About His Multifaceted Character And Acting In Historical Fusion Drama “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Mr. Queen” revealed new glimpses of Kim Jung Hyun’s character!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar takes the function of Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs King Cheoljong, who looks like a weak and ineffective king however has a pointy and strong-willed aspect that he retains hidden.

The newly launched pictures present King Cheoljong studying among the many cherry blossoms with excellent posture. Then for an unknown motive, he’s up and able to tackle a combat. Nonetheless, his awkward stance doesn’t make him look like an enormous menace.

However at night time, his playful aspect is nowhere to be seen. As a substitute, he has a stone-cold expression and creates a way of pressure. There may be a lot to be uncovered about his true self and why he continues to maintain this act up.

Relating to the collection, Kim Jung Hyun commented, “It was fascinating thought for a modern-day man to search out himself within the physique of a Joseon dynasty queen.” On his character, he stated, “King Cheoljong is somebody who’s each naive and cool-headed.”

The actor went on to say, “I’m paying particular consideration to the scenes the place I work together with the queen, since her character is one that’s unpredictable. I’m making an attempt to give attention to how I reply to her surprising actions.” He shared that he thinks will probably be enjoyable for viewers to find all of the completely different sides to the king, asking them to search out out about his surprising charming qualities by the printed.

“Mr. Queen” will premiere December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki.

