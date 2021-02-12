Kim Jung Hyun To Sing For “Mr. Queen” OST; Revealed To Have Personally Penned Lyrics

Kim Jung Hyun can be lending his voice—and his pen—to the soundtrack of his hit drama “Mr. Queen”!

On February 12, Large Ocean ENM formally introduced that the “Mr. Queen” star could be personally contributing to the drama’s soundtrack, which has already been receiving a whole lot of love from viewers.

The corporate acknowledged, “Actor Kim Jung Hyun, who performs the function of Cheoljong within the drama, took half within the OST ‘Just like the First Snow’ [literal translation]. The observe can be launched on February 17.”

“Just like the First Snow” is described as a track with an emotional melody and heart-wrenching lyrics that categorical the determined emotions of a person who needs to be with somebody throughout the first snowfall. Not solely did Kim Jung Hyun sing the observe, however he additionally personally wrote lyrics for the track as effectively.

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen who has the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, whereas Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong. The favored drama has seen its viewership constantly on the rise for many of its run, reaching its highest rankings thus far with its newest episode.

Each “Just like the First Snow” and the bodily album model of the “Mr. Queen” soundtrack can be launched on February 17.

Are you excited to listen to Kim Jung Hyun’s new track for the “Mr. Queen” OST?

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)