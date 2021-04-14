Kim Jung Hyun Writes Letter Of Apology For His Behavior During 2018 Drama “Time”

Kim Jung Hyun has launched a handwritten letter of apology concerning his habits whereas filming the 2018 drama “Time,” which he starred in with Ladies’ Era’s Seohyun.

On the time, Kim Jung Hyun had solely been criticized for his habits on the drama’s press convention. Not too long ago, Dispatch revealed a report stating that a number of scenes within the drama that included bodily contact between Kim Jung Hyun and Seohyun had been modified or faraway from the script. Dispatch additional revealed textual content messages shared between Kim Jung Hyun and Search engine marketing Ye Ji, his girlfriend on the time. The conversations steered that Search engine marketing Ye Ji was manipulating Kim Jung Hyun into avoiding contact with feminine workers and actors together with his co-star and telling him to vary the script accordingly.

On April 13, Search engine marketing Ye Ji’s company issued an announcement admitting that she and Kim Jung Hyun had been courting on the time, however they denied that Search engine marketing Ye Ji was the trigger behind Kim Jung Hyun’s habits. The company said that Kim Jung Hyun can be sharing a separate assertion quickly.

Kim Jung Hyun’s letter was launched the following day on April 14. Learn the total letter under:

Hey. That is Kim Jung Hyun. The drama “Time” was the primary work I performed a main position in as an actor, so it was additionally a really significant undertaking to me. However I introduced deep disappointment and ache upon the director, screenwriter, fellow actors, and workers. I apologize. My recollections of the “Time” press convention stay in my head like shards. Even I can’t forgive my perspective on the time. I’ve a lot remorse that I want I may flip again time. I introduced the shameful incident upon myself attributable to private points. I used to be not in a position to fulfill my duty because the drama’s protagonist and an actor. I apologize with out making any excuses. The method through which I dropped out of the drama “Time” and the habits I confirmed on the press convention had been all improper. I sincerely apologize to actress Seohyun who was harm due to it in addition to all different associated personnel who labored arduous on the time. I consider I ought to pay a go to to every of the “Time” workers members and people who had been harm by me and personally apologize to them. Even when it takes a very long time, I’ll go to the director and screenwriter of “Time,” the actors, and the entire workers members who labored [on “Time”] and make an apology. I apologize to my company O& Leisure as morally proper, and I additionally apologize to Tradition Depot for inflicting them to be talked about in a disgraceful means. I additionally genuinely apologize to my followers who at all times supported me, believed in me, and waited for me. I bow my head in apology to everybody I triggered discomfort to. As I used to be penning this letter, I used to be in a position to mirror on my errors and improper habits. If I’m given the chance, I’ll take nothing as a right and work arduous to turn into a wholesome actor who displays on and manages himself. I’m sorry.

In the meantime, Kim Jung Hyun is reportedly in battle with O& Leisure concerning his unique contract. In accordance with reviews, Kim Jung Hyun is stating that his contract ought to expire this Might as written within the contract, whereas the company argues that his hiatus shouldn’t be included within the length of the contract. Kim Jung Hyun took an 11-month hiatus since his departure from “Time” in 2018 till he returned to performing by way of “Crash Touchdown on You” in December 2019. Together with courting rumors with Search engine marketing Ji Hye, which each side denied, it was lately revealed that Kim Jung Hyun is in talks to hitch her company Tradition Depot.

