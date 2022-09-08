Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again with these photos

Kim Kardashian’s Bold Photo Production for Interview Magazine

Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again. Eight years after her iconic nude cover in Paper magazine, the TV star is once again showing off her spectacular body, this time for Interview.

Kardashian, 41, headlines the September 2022 issue of “American Dream” in an all-Bottega Veneta outfit and her jeans low enough to show off her famous butt.

“I loved”, he told the magazine about his choice of underwear.

Kardashian, who dyed her hair platinum blonde for her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala in May, kept the look for her photo shoot and even bleached her eyebrows to match her aesthetic look.

The successful businesswoman told the editor, Mel Ottenberg, “I think blondes have more fun“, and I add: “I just feel different.”

Kim Kardashian shows her butt on the cover of Interview magazine

In the photo shoot, the Skims brand founder also wore a red suit by Norma Kamali with a Gucci choker necklace, US flag tights paired with a black leather jacket by Saint Laurent and a white tank top. Bottega Veneta.

The provocative look that Kim Kardashian used for her production with Interview magazine

Everything that Kim Kardashian does causes a stir and her fans around the world always expect more from the businesswoman. In 2014, Kim surprised everyone with a very sensual photo on the cover of the magazine Paper.

The American shamelessly showed her butt in a very provocative cover story.

In one of the photos, Kim appeared showing her butt to the camera, dressed only in a pair of gloves and a pearl necklace. Her entire body was covered in oil. In the second snapshot, she wore a black dress on a platform, while she held a bottle of sparkling wine in her hands. The liquid rises over her head and falls into a cup resting on her bottom.

Kim Kardashian for Paper magazine

Kim Kardashian posing for Paper magazine

After revealing both images, Kim Kardashian posted a message on her Twitter account referring to the production. “And they’re going to say I don’t have a talent… I try to balance a glass of champagne with my cola“, wrote.

Kardashian is recently separated from the American comedian Pete Davidson, with whom he was in a relationship for nine months. And still continues bitter feud with ex-husband, Kanye West, who constantly attacks her through social networks.

On his return to Instagram, although through a post that he deleted shortly after, West charged against Kris Jenner, matriarch of the television clan. Specifically, he accused her of treating the partners of her daughters as mere “sperm donors”.

“I will not let my daughters become Playboy girls like they did with Kylie (Jenner) or Kim. Hollywood is like a giant brothel and porn has destroyed my family. I deal with addiction, Instagram promotes them, and I’m not going to let North and Chicago suffer too,” the rapper wrote in a post, which he later deleted.

