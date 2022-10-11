Kim Kardashian reinforced the security of her children after Kanye West revealed sensitive information in networks

File image of Kim Kardashian arriving on the red carpet for the White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner in Washington, United States. April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has started paying for extra security at the school her children attend out of fear after her husband’s posts created a greater security risk.

The TMZ medium revealed that the influencer’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye “Ye” West, has been posting on social media the name of the school they attend the children they have in common, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, putting at risk not only their lives but that of all the students of the institution.

The school authorities fear that anyone could enter the campus, so they chose to hire more security so that no incident occurs.

This all started when Kardashian refused to let Ye transfer all four of their children to the Donda Academy, which was formed by the rapper.

Kim Kardashian with two of her children, North and Saint West. Photo © 2021 Mega/The Grosby Group

The North American media assured that Kim has resisted, largely because not an accredited school. A recent Rolling Stone story said that Donda offers: “Parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a director with no apparent formal teaching experience.”

RESTRICTION ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Instagram y Twitter restricted the accounts of American rapper Kanye West after he posted comments reported as anti-semites.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said on Sunday at AFP that his account had been blocked due to a violation of the social network’s rules.

and a spokeswoman for Metathe parent company of Instagram, told the AFP that the group had removed content – but would not specify which – from West’s account for violating their rules.

FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo



In the tweet, removed for violating the platform’s rules, West threatened “the Jews” and pointed out: “they have been playing with me and trying to exclude anyone who opposes their agenda”.

The rapper also pointed out that he cannot be anti-Semitic “because black people are in fact also Jewish.”

The controversial rapper I had already been this week at the center of the controversy for wearing a T-shirt with the message “White Lives Matter” (“White Lives Matter”), a slogan often used by white supremacists in response to the “Black Lives Matter” anti-racism movement, during a fashion show in Paris.

West, 45, posted screenshots of conversations with rapper Diddy on Instagram on Friday, who criticized the shirt and its message.

“I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jews who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Kanye West wrote. The publication has been deleted, but the copies are still visible on the Internet.

West’s comments were highly criticized by numerous social media users, including political leaders and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an influential organization combating anti-Semitism.

(with information from EFE and AFP)

