Kim Kardashian West appears to throw a punch at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian

That’s what a clip that E! launched Tuesday would lead some viewers to think about.

In saying that “Defending Up With the Kardashians” will switch to Thursday nights for Season 18, the group launched a sneak peek of one of many important new season’s drama.

Kardashian West and her sister are observed getting into it.

Kourtney Kardashian throws one factor at her sibling while viewers concentrate Kourtney yell, “You might need not something to point out,” the video shows.