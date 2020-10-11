Kim Kardashian West Donates $1 Million to Armenia

Kim Kardashian West introduced on Saturday that she is donating $1 million to Armenia Fund.

Battle erupted once more between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late September over the Nagorno-Karabakh area and has resulted in using long-range weaponry on each side. The 2 international locations have accused one another of violating the phrases of a ceasefire that was declared on Saturday.

Kardashian West — whose late father, Robert Kardashian, is Armenian — revealed her donation in a brief video posted to her Instagram wherein she inspired her followers to assist Armenia.

“I’ve been talking out in regards to the present scenario in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to carry additional consciousness to the disaster that we can not permit to advance,” Kardashian West stated. “My ideas and prayers are with the courageous males, ladies and youngsters. I would like everybody to keep in mind that regardless of the space that separates us, we aren’t restricted by borders and we’re one international Armenian nation collectively.”

Kardashian West additionally defined that donations to the Armenia Fund go towards serving to civilians who’ve been impacted or displaced by the battle, by means of meals, shelter, medical care and different needed provides.

Kardashian West’s siblings, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, additionally made social media posts for the trigger, although they didn’t disclose their donation quantities. The movies aired throughout an Armenia Fund telethon on Saturday that raised greater than $30 million. Different celebrities, comparable to Elton John, Cardi B and Offset, have voiced their assist for Armenia on social media, however later took down their posts after backlash from supporters of Azerbaijan.

Kardashian West visited Armenia twice in the course of the filming of “Preserving Up With the Kardashians;” as soon as in 2015 to baptize her daughter, North, and once more final 12 months, throughout which Kardashian West was baptized along with her different three kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Watch Kardashian West’s full video beneath.