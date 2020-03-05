General News

Kim Kardashian West, former prisoners visit White House

March 5, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Leisure

Go away a remark

Kim Kardashian West has visited the White Space along with three ladies who had their sentences commuted by means of President Donald Trump final month, allowing them early release from federal jail



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment