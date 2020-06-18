Kim Kardashian West Signs Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal – Variety

Spotify continues to bulk up its podcast roster, signing a cope with Kim Kardashian West for an unique sequence taking a look at a case involving criminal-justice reform.

A Spotify spokesman confirmed the corporate’s cope with Kardashian West and TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi for the podcast, to be made out there solely on the Spotify platform. Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi will co-host and co-produce the present with Spotify’s Parcast studio.

Phrase of the Spotify’s newest podcast deal comes a month after the corporate landed a landmark pact with Joe Rogan, reportedly value greater than $100 million, to distribute “The Joe Rogan Expertise” podcast solely to Spotify beginning later this 12 months. Spotify’s transfer into the podcast biz has included acquisitions of Gimlet Media, Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer, Parcast and Anchor, and a mulityear cope with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to supply unique podcasts.

In keeping with the Wall Road Journal, which first reported the deal, the podcast sequence will observe Rothschild Ansaldi’s investigation of the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 and was sentenced to execution in Ohio. In 2010, the state’s governor commuted Keith’s dying sentence, after new proof offered by his attorneys raised doubts about his guilt.

Associated Tales

Kardashian West, a longtime actuality TV star, has change into more and more invested in criminal-justice reform over the previous few years. She’s finding out to be a lawyer and has labored with the Innocence Mission, a nonprofit group that works to exonerate wrongly convicted people by way of DNA testing.

In 2018, Kardashian West efficiently petitioned Donald Trump for clemency within the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who served virtually 22 years in jail as a part of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian had cited Johnson’s case in her advocacy for sentencing reform. This spring, Oxygen aired feature-length documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Mission” about her advocacy on this space.

Spotify mentioned COVID-19 quarantines have depressed podcast listenership, however the firm stays bullish on the format. Through the first quarter of 2020, about 19% of month-to-month lively customers listened to podcast content material, up from 16% the earlier quarter, and the corporate mentioned consumption continues to develop at triple-digit charges year-over-year. Spotify now hosts greater than 1 million podcasts, the corporate mentioned in April.