Kim Kyung Nam Dishes On His Character In Upcoming KBS Drama “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Kyung Nam in character!

Described as a novel mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” will inform the story of a complete household turning into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings.

Kim Kyung Nam will likely be starring within the drama as Han Ye Seul, an aspiring singer who dropped out of college and moved to Seoul to comply with his childhood dream of turning into a rock star. Han Ye Seul is each manly and emotional on the similar time, and his singing and guitar talents—alongside along with his humorousness—add to his allure.

To play the position of Han Ye Seul, Kim Kyung Nam will likely be making a drastic change in coiffure: the newly launched stills from the drama present the actor sporting lengthy locks befitting a rock star.

Kim Kyung Nam remarked, “I’m honored to be working along with such a fantastic author, director, and senior actors. Proper now, I at all times really feel like I can depend upon these individuals throughout filming, and I’m always grateful.”

“‘Revolutionary Sisters’ marks my first time being a part of such a long-running drama, and I’ll work my hardest to be sure that I entertain viewers and produce them pleasure,” he went on. “Please present quite a lot of anticipation for ‘Revolutionary Sisters,’ which is able to arrive within the heat of spring.”

The producers of “Revolutionary Sisters” spoke extremely of the actor, commenting, “As a result of Kim Kyung Nam is an actor that has endlessly proven many various charms and left a deep impression on viewers by enjoying all kinds of characters up till now, we’re particularly excited for his efficiency [in ‘Revolutionary Sisters’].”

“Kim Kyung Nam’s ardour has been explosive,” they continued, “and he’s unflinchingly thrown himself into his position with out holding something again, to the purpose the place he even tried sporting lengthy hair for the primary time since his debut. We ask that you just keep watch over what sort of catalytic position he’ll play in ‘Revolutionary Sisters.’”

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of KBS 2TV’s hit drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story.”

