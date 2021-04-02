Kim Kyung Nam Gets Jealous Watching Jeon Hye Bin And Son Woo Hyun Kiss In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

A singular mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of a whole household turning into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings.

Spoilers

On the most recent episode of the drama, a tense love triangle started to type between Han Ye Seul (performed by Kim Kyung Nam), Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin), and her husband Na Pyeon Seung (Son Woo Hyun). When Lee Gwang Sik was delivered to tears by her unreasonable husband and in-laws, Han Ye Seul supported her and gave her energy and braveness.

Nevertheless, issues took an surprising flip on the finish of the episode, when sparks flew between Han Ye Seul and Na Pyeon Seung at Lee Gwang Sik’s restaurant. After Na Pyeon Seung stored harassing his spouse and even started accusing her of adultery, Han Ye Seul lastly threw a punch at him—however to everybody’s shock, Lee Gwang Sik’s response was hitting Han Ye Seul over the pinnacle with a frying pan. The episode ended with Han Ye Seul staring up at her in shock, piquing viewers’ curiosity over the explanation for her surprising response.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, the married couple shocks Han Ye Seul as soon as once more with their public shows of affection exterior the police station. As Han Ye Seul appears to be like on from a distance with an icy expression, Lee Gwang Sik and Na Pyeon Seung share a kiss and a passionate embrace, the latter of which appears to have caught Lee Gwang Sik off guard as nicely.

Unable to cover his jealousy, Han Ye Seul turns round and walks away from the instantly lovey-dovey couple.

The producers of “Revolutionary Sisters” remarked, “Jeon Hye Bin, Kim Kyung Nam, and Son Woo Hyun are portraying their characters’ entangled love triangle in a dynamic approach that makes it relatable.”

They went on to tease, “Please keep tuned to seek out out what sort of havoc might be wreaked by the chaotic love triangle between Han Ye Seul, Lee Gwang Sik, and her authorized husband Na Pyeon Seung.”

The subsequent episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on April 3 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for earlier episodes of the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)