Kim Kyung Nam In Talks Along With Park Hye Soo For New Historical Drama

Kim Kyung Nam and Park Hye Soo could also be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

On July 6, an trade consultant reported that Kim Kyung Nam has acquired a suggestion to play the male lead in MBC’s new drama “Purple Cuff of the Sleeve” (literal translation) and is at the moment reviewing it. In response to the report, his company JR ENT commented, “It is among the dramas he acquired a suggestion for and is reviewing. Nothing has been determined but.”

“Purple Cuff of the Sleeve” is a narrative about Crown Prince Munhyo’s start mom, who began as a courtroom girl and rose to the place of the very best rating queen. It would present the dramatic life reversal of an atypical girl who turns into the mom of the crown prince. It was beforehand revealed that Park Hye Soo is in talks to play the feminine lead Seong Deok Im.

If Kim Kyung Nam accepts the position, he’ll play Jeongjo, who’s subsequent in line to the throne because the eldest son of the deceased Crown Prince Sado. He appears to be like excellent on the floor as he tries to turn out to be the best successor desired by his grandfather King Yeongjo, however in his coronary heart, the demise of his father Crown Prince Sado stays a trauma. Nevertheless, it turns into troublesome to keep up his excellent facade when he meets Seong Deok Im.

“Purple Cuff of the Sleeve” is written by Jung Hae Ri who wrote “The Emperor: Proprietor of the Masks” and directed by Jung Ji In who directed “Radiant Workplace.” The drama is in dialogue to air someday subsequent yr.

Kim Kyung Nam’s most up-to-date drama was “The King: Everlasting Monarch.”

Watch his different drama “Particular Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo” on Viki!

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)