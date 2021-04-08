Kim Kyung Nam Shows Off His Six-Pack Abs And Buffs Up For “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared new stills of Kim Kyung Nam!

A novel mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of a whole household turning into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings.

Spoilers

On the most recent episode of the drama, Han Ye Seul (performed by Kim Kyung Nam) admitted he cared about Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin). Han Ye Seul, who discovered it regrettable that Lee Gwang Sik couldn’t break up along with her husband Na Pyeon Seung (Son Woo Hyun), determined to maneuver to a distinct place. Whereas paying for all of the meals he had at her restaurant, he confessed he thought she was particular and cared about her.

The newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode depict Han Ye Seul figuring out on the rooftop. He takes off his shirt in an effort to train, however Lee Gwang Sik seems, and he shortly places his shirt again on. Then he works out like nothing occurred and doesn’t give attention to something however exercising.

Kim Kyung Nam made a particular effort to shed extra pounds and buff up for this scene. He went on a weight loss program by decreasing his meals consumption and labored out at any time when he had any spare time. In the end, he misplaced about 10 kilograms (roughly 22 kilos).

Kim Kyung Nam repeatedly did push-ups and educated with dumbbells up till filming began, and his extraordinary ardour drew admiration from the forged and crew.

The drama’s producers praised the actor’s sincerity and keenness and commented, “As quickly as Kim Kyung Nam was forged in ‘Revolutionary Sisters,’ he put all his coronary heart and soul into his function as Han Ye Seul. Please keep tuned to see what sort of efficiency Kim Kyung Nam will placed on as he passionately turns into Han Ye Seul.”

The subsequent episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on April 10 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for earlier episodes of the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)