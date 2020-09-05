Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Become Closer In Upcoming Episode Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s new drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed new stills of Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

In the newest stills, we see Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger standing collectively within the rain, seeming to have develop into nearer than earlier than. The 2 gaze intently at one another, speaking a lot by means of their eyes alone and leaving viewers curious as to what’s subsequent.

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

