Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Enjoy A Heart-Fluttering Campus Date In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” launched new romantic stills of Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

In the final episode, Chae Track Ah grew to become conscious of her emotions for Park Joon Younger. Nobody can management how robust their emotions will probably be for somebody earlier than falling in love, and Chae Track Ah was the identical when she cried and confessed her emotions to Park Joon Younger.

Though it seems as if Park Joon Younger thinks of Chae Track Ah as greater than only a buddy, he doesn’t appear to be utterly conscious of his emotions but. Viewers are curious to search out out what response Park Joon Younger will give to Chae Track Ah’s confession.

The newly launched stills image Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger having fun with a candy date collectively. They every maintain an ice cream cone as they stroll throughout the attractive inexperienced campus. Chae Track Ah’s expression is stuffed with pleasure and pleasure, and Park Joon Younger can also’t cease smiling. When their eyes meet, they’ll’t assist however smile shyly.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Please stay up for how Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger will proceed their emotions amidst the stormy state of affairs surrounding them in addition to the 2 folks’s story as they spend their ultimate semester collectively on the campus of the School of Music.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

