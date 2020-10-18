Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Miss Each Other As They Face A Choice Over Their Futures In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has launched new stills of Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin forward of this week’s last episodes.

Final week, Chae Music Ah (Park Eun Bin) and Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) went via a tearful breakup. With simply two episodes left within the drama’s run, it stays to be seen whether or not this couple, who’ve been harm in each music and love, may have a cheerful ending.

In one set of stills, Park Joon Younger seems to be misplaced with out Chae Music Ah by his aspect. Earlier than he met her, he had develop into used to emptying himself for different folks, however she was the primary one who taught him that it was okay to aspire to a extra fulfilling love. On the similar time, Park Joon Younger seems shaken in entrance of the piano, as if contemplating if that is one thing he needs to proceed to do.

Then again, in one other set of stills, Chae Music Ah is devastated on the breakup however decided to forge forward in her musical profession. Each she and Park Joon Younger mourn the lack of their relationship of their sleep and miss one another as they stroll via town alone.

Nevertheless, Chae Music Ah channels her emotion into her audition for graduate college. She made the troublesome choice to go away the chamber work she was doing with Lee Soo Kyung (Baek Ji Gained), regardless that it will be troublesome to get admitted to grad college with out her patronage. As one of many judges, Lee Soo Kyung watches her with a pointy eye as Chae Music Ah prepares to play her piece.

The following episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” will air on October 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

