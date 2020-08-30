Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Praise Each Other’s Personalities + Dish On What To Look Forward To In “Do You Like Brahms?”

Forward of the premiere of their upcoming drama “Do You Like Brahms?”, stars Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin talked about how a lot they’re having fun with working collectively!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a brand new romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their desires. Kim Min Jae will star as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin will play Chae Tune Ah, a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Each actors sang one another’s praises, with Park Eun Bin sharing that she had been impressed by Kim Min Jae after assembly him in individual.

“I had heard quite a bit about how [Kim Min Jae] was a very nice individual,” she defined. “However after assembly him in actual life, I discovered that he’s somebody with so many strengths that it’s troublesome to listing all of them. Even his voice is well-suited to emotional romance [dramas]. [Our drama] requires a fierce portrayal of emotion inside a quiet love story, and he’s pulling that off in a very cool, easy approach. I believe I’ve met one of the best [acting] companion I might ask for.”

Kim Min Jae was equally captivated with his co-star, remarking, “I assumed to myself that she fits the character of Tune Ah rather well. She’s actually nice at performing, however she’s additionally extraordinarily thoughtful of her performing companion. She has very exact opinions about her scenes, which makes her an actress on whom you may rely and with whom you may share significant conversations [about your scenes together].”

He continued, “I’m actually glad that it’s Eun Bin who’s taking part in Tune Ah, and because of her, I’m fortunately having fun with filming.”

The 2 stars additionally talked about what viewers might anticipate from the upcoming drama. Park Eun Bin commented, “I believe the drama is ideal for somebody who desires to see an emotional romance play out along with classical music,” and Kim Min Jae agreed, “It’s a wonderful drama about love, desires, and classical music.”

Park Eun Bin added that viewers might sit up for the transformations within the characters and their relationships with each other, sharing, “Because the relationships and refined feelings between the characters step by step change, every of them strikes ahead find his or her personal path. I hope that you just’ll root for them as you control their journey.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and will likely be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

