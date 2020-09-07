Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Share A Dining Table Full Of Secrets In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s new drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Chae Track Ah secretly harbors emotions for Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin), her good friend since her faculty days. On the similar time, Park Joon Younger can also be struggling together with his emotions for Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun), who occurs to be the girlfriend of his good friend Han Hyun Ho (Kim Sung Cheol).

The brand new stills are arousing viewers’ curiosity as they image the 5 members of the 2 love triangles gathered collectively for a meal. Whereas Chae Track Ah and Yoon Dong Yoon have smiles on their faces, Park Joon Younger observes them with an unreadable expression, virtually as if he is aware of of Chae Track Ah’s emotions for her good friend. In the meantime, Han Hyun Ho smiles barely within the route of Lee Jung Kyung.

Because the group will get nearer to at least one one other, the stress between them will rise as effectively. Chae Track Ah beforehand appeared to catch on to Park Joon Younger’s emotions for Lee Jung Kyung, however Han Hyun Ho nonetheless appears oblivious. Now that Chae Track Ah is aware of Park Joon Younger’s secret, the assembly between them is certain to create extra heart-stopping stress.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “The 5 buddies who’re twisted up between friendship and love will collect collectively in the identical place. The upcoming episode is certain to amp up the joy as secrets and techniques are revealed and extra secrets and techniques start. Stay up for what sort of feelings might be uncovered through the assembly.”

The following episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the most recent episode beneath:

