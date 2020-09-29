Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Take A Leap Forward In Their Relationship In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has launched new stills of Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their goals and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Tune Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sphere later in life than her friends.

Spoilers

The earlier episode noticed Park Joon Younger lastly convey his honest emotions to Chae Tune Ah by means of a kiss. The brand new stills present the pair after formally changing into a pair, holding ice cream cones whereas they interact in dialog. Having grown nearer as pals whereas comforting one another about their respective one-sided crushes, Park Joon Younger and Chae Tune Ah have lastly taken the subsequent step of their relationship.

The next stills present a second of heart-stopping eye contact between the 2 of them, with Park Joon Younger leaning near Chae Tune Ah as he holds her prolonged hand. They stare upon one another shyly, nonetheless awkward as they proceed to navigate their emotions. Viewers are anticipating the rising romance between them after witnessing each characters develop as a result of different’s affect. Due to Chae Tune Ah, Park Joon Younger was in a position to be sincere about his emotions for the primary time after dwelling his life whereas placing others earlier than himself. In the meantime, Chae Tune Ah was in a position to achieve extra self-confidence after Park Joon Younger acknowledged her as a musician.

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

