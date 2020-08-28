Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin Talk About Their Experience Filming Their New Drama “Do You Like Brahms?”

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin, the lead actors of the upcoming SBS drama “Do You Like Brahms?”, not too long ago participated in a pictorial and interview for the journal Attract.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a drama about classical music college students. Kim Min Jae stars as Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has gained a number of worldwide competitions, and Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Tune Ah, a violinist who selected to pursue music later in life than her friends.

Within the interview, the reporter requested, “There are pictorials shot after a drama is full, and there are pictorials that come out earlier than a drama premieres. Is there a distinction in how they really feel?” Kim Min Jae replied, “There’s a little bit of a distinction. Across the time the drama ends, what sort of judgment and opinions have been shaped round it. Whether or not the outcomes are good or unhealthy, you can discuss extra freely concerning the drama. However I like what we’re doing at this time. It looks like our characters are having fun with a time off.”

The actor continued, “The drama is ready to premiere on August 31. We’ve been filming since April. If I have a look at what we’ve executed already, I believe we’re simply previous the midway level.”

Requested about Park Eun Bin’s good factors, he stated, “Ah, I’ve to talk nicely right here. She’s only a actually good individual. She may be very respectful and thinks deeply about issues. There have been no points in any respect whereas we labored collectively. There wasn’t even an area for points to happen. All the things appeared to circulate nicely. Individuals on set change into happier when Park Eun Bin arrives. Even when she doesn’t do something, that’s the way it feels.”

He added, “Filming wasn’t straightforward due to the lengthy wet season and COVID-19. Clearly your complete manufacturing employees wore masks. In addition they verify our temperatures. I heard that it wasn’t straightforward to get filming areas. We needed to be cautious always. The director informed us that our drama is supposed to carry consolation, so we shouldn’t create a desolate or despairing environment on set. Everybody on set is absolutely form. I imagine that can present one way or the other within the drama.”

Kim Min Jae was additionally requested if he appreciated Brahms. “In fact I do,” he stated. “It’s the title of my mission. I believe that that query mark within the title accommodates loads of which means. I like that it doesn’t come to a particular conclusion. I believe that individuals will have a look at the relationships in our drama and take into consideration Brahms’ relationship with Clara and Robert Schumann. I actually just like the title.”

Park Eun Bin talked a bit of about what was in her purse. “I take loads of private objects once I movie,” she stated. “I by no means know what I’ll want, and it’s a bit a lot to ask somebody each time I want one thing, so I take loads of issues with me. In the present day I’ve a hair curler, earphones, the script, and the proposal for this pictorial shoot.”

About her drama, she stated, “Nowadays, there are loads of ‘killer content material’ that’s robust, fast-paced, and sharp. Personally, I generally really feel like watching that type of content material drains my vitality. This drama may be very totally different from these types of emotions. It is likely to be too slow-paced for this contemporary world, however it’s lyrical and tender. It doesn’t have any robust flavors like mala, however it has its personal type of which means.”

About her character, she stated, “I’m lucky that I’m 29 and taking part in a 29-year-old. I really feel like I’m making a document of the final yr of my 20s on set. I’ve to organize nicely for my 30s. Fortuitously, as an alternative of feeling like I’m on the fringe of the boundary, I really feel like I’ve safely entered throughout the boundaries. It’s my private security zone. There are occasions when it’s exhausting to face on the sting of one thing, and you may get damage, however I can endure it due to my security zone. I really feel like I’ve change into stronger.”

Park Eun Bin was additionally requested if she appreciated Brahms. “I didn’t know a lot about who he was,” she stated. “As I realized extra about him, I noticed he was a romanticist in life and in music. I believe that’s cool. It’s cool that he poured all of himself into music and his love. I believe that Brahms may really be one thing like my superb kind.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 and shall be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)