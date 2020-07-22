Kim Min Jae Becomes The Perfect Pianist For Upcoming Drama “Do You Like Brahms?”

Upcoming SBS Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has given perception into Kim Min Jae’s transformation into pianist Park Joon Younger.

“Do You Like Brahms?” will inform a narrative of affection and desires of classical music college students, and would be the first SBS Monday-Tuesday drama in roughly two months. Kim Min Jae will probably be taking up the function of Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has received at a number of worldwide competitions. He’s a 29-year-old who has identified nothing however piano all of his life, however out of the blue experiences a wave of feelings that throws his life into chaos.

The new stills present Park Joon Younger getting misplaced within the second as he performs the piano. The excessive degree of focus that may be felt from the stills displays Kim Min Jae’s dedication to immerse himself into his function. He’s mentioned to have begun working towards taking part in the piano quickly after being solid within the drama in order that he might movie his scenes with no stand-in.

The manufacturing workers shared, “Everybody has been in awe for the reason that first day of filming as Kim Min Jae appears to develop into one with the piano and creates the proper visuals. The extra we movie, the deeper he will get into his character, and he has the workers much more excited for the drama together with his performing.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” stars Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin, will premiere on August 31, and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

