Kim Min Jae Comforts Park Eun Bin With A Touching Performance In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” launched new stills of Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

From their first assembly, Chae Music Ah and Park Joon Younger made viewers’ hearts flutter with their nice chemistry. Though the 2 have totally different backgrounds, they obtained nearer as they talked about music and Chae Music Ah grew to become Park Joon Younger’s page-turner.

The newly launched stills depict Chae Music Ah attempting her greatest to carry again her tears, hinting that she’s going by means of a tough state of affairs. The truth that she is upset and emotional is obvious in her gaze and expression as she seems to be at Park Joon Younger. In the midst of the intense ambiance, Park Joon Younger performs the piano for Chae Music Ah, elevating curiosity concerning the state of affairs.

In the beforehand launched teaser for the upcoming episode, Chae Music Ah advised Park Joon Younger, “That’s a tune I like, so I don’t need to hear it proper now,” despite the fact that she had beforehand confessed to him that his music had moved her coronary heart. The teaser continued to lift anticipation for Park Joon Younger’s efficiency and made viewers surprise if his music will contact Chae Music Ah’s coronary heart as soon as extra.

The manufacturing group shared that the upcoming episode will showcase Park Joon Younger comforting Chae Music Ah in his personal method by enjoying a tune for her. In addition to praising Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae’s enthusiastic appearing for portraying the emotional scene, the manufacturing group shared, “As Park Joon Younger sends consolation by means of music slightly than phrases in ‘Brahms’ type’ and because the two get nearer by sharing their emotions by means of this course of, viewers will be capable of really feel the distinctive appeal and emotional worth of ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ Please stay up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

