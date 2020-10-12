Kim Min Jae Experiences A Change And Confronts Park Ji Hyun In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” is heading in the direction of its climax!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their dream and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sector later in life than her friends.

Spoilers

Park Joon Younger, who was at all times used to suppressing his personal feelings, started to vary by way of Chae Music Ah. She crammed up his empty coronary heart, and for the primary time, he started to consider his personal emotions and wish issues for himself. Nonetheless, the fact surrounding him continued to carry him down. His father who was at all times in debt, Na Moon Sook (Ye Soo Jung), the pinnacle of the inspiration that sponsored him, and Na Moon Sook’s granddaughter Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun) had been all a part of the issue. He was enjoying the piano for them and never for himself.

In the upcoming episode, Park Joon Younger will let loose the feelings he had been holding again and go away the previous behind him.

New stills present Park Joon Younger and Lee Jung Kyung sitting reverse one another. The environment is quiet, as each are hesitant to talk first. Park Joon Younger has a decided expression on his face as he seems at Lee Jung Kyung. Park Joon Younger had accompanied Lee Jung Kyung on the piano out of advanced feelings like sympathy and sorriness, however on this scene, he shall be telling Lee Jung Kyung, “Let’s not see one another anymore.” His piano accompaniment was the very last thing tying the 2 collectively, however attributable to a circumstance that has but to be revealed, Park Joon Younger will attempt to finish the ultimate connection between them.

The manufacturing crew behind “Do You Like Brahms?” shared, “Park Joon Younger, who may by no means do what his coronary heart advised him, will specific the feelings he had been holding again. Please sit up for the best way Park Joon Younger experiences a whirlwind of feelings and makes a agency resolution for himself and for Chae Music Ah. Please pay numerous consideration to Kim Min Jae’s detailed portrayal of these feelings.”

Episode 13 of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on October 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

