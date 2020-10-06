Kim Min Jae Expresses His Desire To Be Park Eun Bin’s Accompanist In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has shared a brand new have a look at the upcoming episode!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their dream and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sphere later in life than her friends.

Beforehand, Chae Music Ah noticed Park Joon Younger taking part in a duet together with his good friend Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun). She was amazed by their excellent concord, however she additionally felt disheartened by the hole between their unimaginable expertise and her personal laborious work. Then he stunned her together with his sudden request to be her accompanist.

On October 6, the drama revealed new stills of Chae Music Ah and Park Joon Younger assembly in a apply room. He smiles brightly at her with a hopeful glint in his eyes, and she or he seems quizzically at him with a cautious gaze. It looks like he’s persistently going to ask to be her accompanist. Chae Music Ah rejected his provide earlier than, however viewers are questioning if she’s going to settle for his request this time.

“Do You Like Brahms?” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles right here:

