Kim Min Jae Shows Warm Support For Park Eun Bin In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has shared a brand new have a look at the upcoming episode!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their dream and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sector later in life than her friends.

Spoilers

Chae Music Ah, who has at all times labored onerous to make up for her late begin on this planet of music, was as soon as once more struck down by actuality within the earlier episode. After messing up throughout a apply session, Chae Music Ah was requested if she had any confidence in her personal music. She then got here throughout Park Joon Younger taking part in a duet collectively together with his buddy Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun), marveling at their excellent concord but in addition feeling disheartened by the hole between their unimaginable expertise and her personal onerous work.

The upcoming episode will discover Chae Music Ah coming to phrases with the chilly actuality she has been making an attempt to keep away from acknowledging. The brand new stills present the couple sitting aspect by aspect as Park Joon Younger gently extends his hand to relaxation on high of hers. Chae Music Ah appears up at Park Joon Younger with heat in her eyes as he clasps her hand in consolation. Beforehand, Park Joon Younger made an effort to consolation her by taking part in the piano for her in addition to giving her a CD signed, “To the violinist Chae Music Ah.” His actions within the new stills show that phrases aren’t wanted as he conveys his heartfelt assist by means of a easy gesture.

The manufacturing group shared, “This episode will present Chae Music Ah going through the truth she tried to disregard by specializing in her ardour for the violin. Look out for the wave of bittersweet feelings that Chae Music Ah will really feel as she struggles with chilly actuality and in addition receives consolation from Park Joon Younger.”

The following episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)