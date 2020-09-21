Kim Min Jae Sits Through A Tense Piano Lesson In “Do You Like Brahms?”

Kim Min Jae has his again towards the wall in new stills for SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?”

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a drama about classical music college students who struggle for his or her desires amidst the cruel realities of life. Kim Min Jae stars as Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has complicated feelings about enjoying the piano.

Park Joon Younger has the type of expertise that others envy, however he himself feels pressured by his expertise. He grew up in a poor household and turned to the piano with a purpose to make a dwelling. He turned well-known and took on a difficult schedule of performances with a purpose to survive. After years of this, he lastly gained the possibility to take a break. Nonetheless, evidently the life he has chosen just isn’t really easy to flee.

In the brand new stills launched on September 20, Park Joon Younger is receiving classes from his trainer, Yoo Tae Jin (Joo Suk Tae). Park Joon Younger’s posture is inflexible and his expression is tight, suggesting that he’s not keen about returning to piano classes. Yoo Tae Jin just isn’t sympathetic to his pupil’s reluctance, creating rigidity between them.

This lesson happened after Park Joon Younger resolved to enter a Tchaikovsky competitors and requested Yoo Tae Jin for assist. Park Joon Younger mentioned, “I’ve by no means as soon as loved a contest in my life,” which means that his newfound resolution was a tough one for him. Additionally it is a little bit of a dare on his half. He positioned second within the Chopin competitors, however whether or not he’ll rank excessive within the Tchaikovsky competitors stays to be seen. Park Sung Jae (Choi Dae Hoon) even requested, “Are you loopy?” when he heard about his resolution.

On the similar time, Park Joon Younger at the moment wants cash for his mom’s surgical procedure prices. Though he may make this cash by performances, he has chosen to enter a contest as a substitute for causes of his personal.

This episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” will air on September 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

