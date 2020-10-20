Kim Min Jae Talks About Personally Playing Piano For “Do You Like Brahms?,” His Experience As An Idol Trainee, And More

Kim Min Jae lately labored with Esquire for a photograph shoot and interview!

Presently, Kim Min Jae is starring within the drama “Do You Like Brahms?” as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger. Though the drama tells a love story, it focuses significantly on the hopes, desires, and subsequent hardships of classical music college students of their twenties.

Kim Min Jae shared, “I’m so grateful for the love the drama is receiving, however on the similar time, it looks as if there are that many extra individuals who relate to [the hardships of] Tune Ah and Joon Younger so it’s upsetting. At first look, the drama can seem a bit irritating however I actually assume we’re all residing like them to some extent. That’s the explanation why I selected to look on this mission.”

In his function, Kim Min Jae personally performs the piano. He spoke concerning the difficulties of doing so, sharing, “Earlier than we began filming, it was tight as a result of I solely had a month to arrange. However as a result of the feelings are utterly completely different if I’m personally taking part in, I labored actually arduous. Nonetheless, the songs within the latter half are extraordinarily troublesome so I’m making ready however I actually don’t know what is going to occur. I do wish to do it myself although as a result of the expression is totally completely different.”

He spoke extra in additional element about this distinction, explaining, “The depth is totally completely different.” His character additionally needs Park Ji Hyun‘s character Lee Jung Kyung a cheerful birthday yearly by taking part in her Robert Schumann’s “Träumerei.” Kim Min Jae spoke concerning the feelings tied to this, saying, “‘Träumerei’ is completely different as a result of it’s the music I’ve performed the longest, as I’ve practiced it from the very starting. After I’m taking part in, there are occasions the place I feel, ‘Wow, I’m actually targeted on this mission.’”

The 23-year-old actor additionally mentioned the 4 years he spent coaching to turn into an idol. Throughout that point, he lived in a single room semi-basement with six different folks. Kim Min Jae shared, “I don’t know if each company on the time was like that too, however we had an especially arduous time. Again then, I don’t assume I complained as soon as. I simply labored arduous as a result of I needed to do nicely. As time has handed, I feel, ‘That was actually the worst.’ I simply assume stuff like, ‘I didn’t should stay like that,’ and ‘It wasn’t good.’”

In KBS’s “The Greatest Hit,” Kim Min Jae performs Lee Ji Hoon, who has been an idol trainee for 3 years. When requested how he approached that function given his expertise, Kim Min Jae responded, “There have been undoubtedly some points that I knew firsthand. In my scenario, I didn’t stop as a result of somebody wouldn’t let me [debut], however there have been a variety of issues I endured all through my 4 years of coaching. It was a time the place I might expertise failure and terrible situations on a weekly foundation.”

He continued, “Not only for Ji Hoon, however for any mission, I feel I attempt to originate the character from myself. I met Ji Hoon by way of myself and I met Joon Younger by way of myself. Though I do know [Ji Hoon’s] feelings, I actually really feel like I’ve skilled the kind of feelings Joon Younger feels too. I agreed to each initiatives as a result of I felt their feelings and thought that I might specific them nicely. One individual doesn’t simply expertise one emotion.”

Kim Min Jae talked about what he places most effort into today, revealing, “Not too long ago, I’ve been engaged on sustaining my psychological well being. I wish to make my thoughts and physique blissful and preserve that. I feel I had the hardest time when that wasn’t understanding. When somebody is depressed and so they don’t really feel good, they’ll’t expertise happiness it doesn’t matter what they do. I imagine taking good care of and sustaining this well being is the foundation of all good work.”

Though he’s specializing in his performing profession now, Kim Min Jae has mentioned on quite a few events his want to enterprise additional into music. He’s talked about that if attainable, he desires to do each, however can’t as a result of he’s overwhelmed together with his promotions as an actor.

When requested whether or not he nonetheless feels the identical manner, Kim Min Jae answered, “Sure, I feel it’s the identical. I actually love music and dancing, however it’s arduous to do different issues after I’m filming. I additionally assume there could be nice synergy for actors to take part within the manufacturing of OSTs. I don’t know when it will occur but when I’m given the possibility, I’m assured I’d be capable to do nicely.”

