Kim Min Jae Talks About Playing The Piano For “Do You Like Brahms?,” Depending On Park Eun Bin, And More

Kim Min Jae regarded again on his expertise performing in “Do You Like Brahms?” by means of an interview on October 21, following the present’s finale the day earlier than.

The drama is a romance about classical musicians who’re torn between their dream and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. The actor took on his first main position with this present, enjoying the position of world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger.

“Once I first noticed the script, I discovered it refreshing that there have been such turbulent feelings inside the calmness,” he stated, explaining why he selected to hitch the drama. “The character Joon Younger is a world class pianist however he’s very shy, which I discovered charming. I additionally thought it could be enjoyable to do a romance.”

He went on to speak about enjoying the position of a pianist. “There was numerous strain,” he stated. “It’s arduous sufficient to only play piano, however I felt numerous strain about performing as a pianist who wins competitions. I turned good at enjoying the songs I performed.”

When requested to call the songs that he remembers probably the most, he stated, “I keep in mind Rachmaninoff and ‘Moonlight Sonata+Comfortable Birthday’ too. ‘Träumerei’ is unforgettable. That’s the one which I practiced for the longest and I performed it lots.”

“I watched numerous movies of Cho Seong Jin and of overseas pianists too. I put facets of them collectively to create my character,” he stated. “To be sincere, I wasn’t very accustomed to classical music, so I looked for and watched numerous issues. Joon Younger is what got here out of all of that.”

On the subject of his favourite songs within the present, he named “Träumerei” and in addition Schumann’s “Widmung.” He added, “I truly preferred all of the songs within the drama; there are none that I would go away out. I believe I take heed to ‘Widmung’ probably the most currently.”

Kim Min Jae went on to share, “There was zero time to apply for the commencement recital within the latter half of the present. There was a component that I couldn’t play myself, so there was a second the place I needed to simply match the actions. I felt ashamed at first. There have been a number of moments like that the place I felt embarrassed. I by no means made an error whereas enjoying the piano that made us begin the scene once more, however there have been instances once I wasn’t happy with it so we did a number of extra takes.”

The actor not solely needed to play the piano, he additionally needed to fully pull off the character of a grasp pianist. “To be sincere, it was actually arduous to resolve what sort of expression I ought to have and what gestures I ought to do,” he stated. “Joon Younger wasn’t impressed by any actual individual so I needed to create somebody new, and I wasn’t certain how to do this. It was troublesome, however in some unspecified time in the future I ended up simply doing it like that. I created him after asking my trainer numerous questions too and doing analysis.”

“I’m undecided if I’ve modified or if it’s simply short-term, however I speak much less after enjoying Joon Younger,” he additionally stated. “I believe I’ve change into a bit quieter and calmer. I must shake that off quickly.”

Kim Min Jae additionally spoke about performing alongside Park Eun Bin, who debuted at a younger age as a baby actress. Kim Min Jae stated, “I depended lots on Park Eun Bin, who made her performing debut across the time that I used to be born. She appears light however she’s robust in spirit, and she or he’s a robust individual. It was nice to work along with her due to the depth she brings and her seriousness about her work, and I relied on her as a senior actor, a colleague, and a associate. I requested her numerous questions on methods to take care of troublesome scenes I used to be feeling strain about, and she or he all the time got here again with nice solutions.”

He went on to say, “There was a scene the place I needed to categorical my feelings to my mom. I used to be feeling bodily exhausted and I felt fearful and pressured over the considered having to cry in such a tragic scene. I shared my issues and she or he stated, ‘You don’t essentially must cry. It is going to be tougher to cry should you’re fascinated by how one can’t cry.’ That made a huge impact on me and I believe I ended up doing properly ultimately.”



Kim Min Jae additionally spoke about how he gained confidence and braveness whereas engaged on “Do You Like Brahms?” He shared, “I felt love from numerous followers throughout this drama. Additionally, the forged’s teamwork and the connection with the manufacturing crew was nice too. All of these facets coming collectively gave me braveness and confidence whereas engaged on this mission.” He went on to share that he hopes that the drama offers folks consolation, similar to he was capable of really feel comforted by the present’s message whereas filming.

“I wish to change into an actor that individuals select to observe as a result of they belief me,” he stated. “I hope to change into the form of actor that can contact folks’s hearts to the purpose that they’ll say, ‘Kim Min Jae’s on this. If Kim Min Jae’s in it, then I’d higher watch it.’”

“I wish to attempt numerous various things,” the actor stated. “I’m planning on practising the piano and exercising lots too, as a result of to be able to be in one other mission I’ve to expertise many new issues and develop as an individual too.” He added that the drama made him wish to sustain his piano enjoying and that after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, he’d prefer to play for followers with a efficiency at a fan assembly.

