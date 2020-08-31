Kim Min Jae’s And Park Eun Bin’s Opposite Worlds Collide In “Do You Like Brahms?”

Upcoming drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has shared stills of Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin’s first assembly!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a brand new romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their goals. Kim Min Jae will star as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin will play Chae Track Ah, a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Park Joon Younger, a well-known pianist, and Chae Track Ah, a late blooming violinist, come from utterly totally different worlds. These worlds collide for the primary time at an orchestra rehearsal. Chae Track Ah is seated on the finish of the row of violinists resulting from her low scores, whereas Park Joon Younger is seated is a spot seen by the viewers, highlighting the distinction between the 2 musicians.

Tears are seen in Chae Track Ah’s eyes as she clutches her violin, apprehensive that she’s going to lose the spot she labored so onerous to get. Park Joon Younger raises his head in delicate confusion as he watches the scene unfold. Viewers are interested in whether or not or not Chae Track Ah will have the ability to hold her spot within the orchestra in addition to how Park Joon Younger will react to the scenario.

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

