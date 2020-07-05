Kim Min Joon Talks About His 2nd Date With Wife Dami Kwon + Funny “Reward” He Received From Brother-In-Law G-Dragon

Kim Min Joon talked about his love story with Dami Kwon on the newest episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On this week’s episode of the JTBC selection present, Kim Min Joon, Music Jong Ho, Son Ho Jun, and Koo Ja Sung appeared as friends.

Kim Min Joon, who married G-Dragon’s sister Dami Kwon in October of final yr, spoke about assembly his now-wife on a blind date. When requested if he had already identified she was associated to G-Dragon once they met, he confirmed that he had heard earlier than their first date. Nevertheless, moderately than it essentially being love at first sight, Kim Min Joon defined that they’d progressed rapidly of their relationship up till marriage.

He recalled, “It was so chilly on our first date. It was so chilly that we simply stated, ‘I hope we will meet once more quickly.’”

Relating to their second date, he revealed, “I contacted her, saying, ‘Ought to we meet up for tea?’ Earlier than I left, she requested that I cease by her home. At her home, she started giving me a bunch of stuff to take house. They have been aspect dishes that she had made herself.” He defined that he had beforehand talked about throughout their date how he sometimes ate alone at house.

Later, through the guessing-game phase of the present, Kim Min Joon requested the solid members, “What’s my concern lately?” Koo Ja Sung appropriately guessed, “You wish to give your brother-in-law some pocket cash, however don’t understand how a lot to present him.”

Kim Min Joon defined, “I solely have an older sister. I’ve at all times thought that if I had a brother-in-law who was youthful than me that needed to enlist, I’d actually wish to maintain him like an older brother. However I ended up truly getting a brother-in-law, and he even enlisted late. When he got here out on break, I needed to satisfy my fantasy of sliding him some cash to purchase some hen when he returned and saying, ‘Don’t inform your sister.’”

He continued, “Earlier than I met up with him throughout his break, an acquaintance of mine stated, ‘For those who give him [pocket money], how a lot are you going to present him?’ So deciding how a lot to present him grew to become my concern.”

He was then requested if he had acquired any pocket cash from G-Dragon earlier than, to which he responded, “Not but. Fairly than cash, I’ve acquired a whole lot of different advantages.”

Kim Min Joon continued, “Once I moved into my home after getting married, I actually needed a desk to learn scripts at. In the future, my spouse out of the blue recommended we go get a very nice desk from my brother-in-law’s home. Regardless that he wasn’t house, we greeted the safety guard and introduced the desk house.”

Search engine marketing Jang Hoon hilariously commented, “Isn’t that theft?” Kim Min Joon clarified, “She did let him know. Now I’m utilizing the desk rather well, and it’s so fairly.”

He additionally talked about thanking G-Dragon later, making the solid burst into laughter by sharing, “We met up and I instructed him, ‘The desk is so good, I’m utilizing it so effectively.’ However he stated, ‘Huh? Me?’”

