Kim Min Jung Joins Ji Sung And GOT7’s Jinyoung In Talks For New Drama

Kim Min Jung could also be starring reverse Ji Sung and GOT7’s Jinyoung in an upcoming drama!

On December 4, Kim Min Jung’s company confirmed that the actress is at the moment in talks for a starring function within the upcoming drama “Satan Decide” (literal translation). A consultant of the company said, “Kim Min Jung has been provided the feminine lead in tvN’s new drama ‘Satan Decide,’ which is scheduled to air subsequent 12 months, and she or he is at the moment reviewing the supply.”

“Satan Decide” will inform the story of a head choose who turns the court docket right into a actuality present to be able to punish evil—and the chase that ensues as one other choose makes an attempt to study the top choose’s true identification.

Ji Sung is at the moment in talks to star as Kang Yo Han, the titular “satan choose,” whereas Jinyoung is in talks for the function of choose Kim Ga On. Park Gyu Younger can also be in talks to seem within the drama as detective Yoon Soo Hyun.

Kim Min Jung is alleged to have been provided the function of the robust and bold Jung Solar Ah, who’s the one particular person able to making Kang Yo Han break a sweat. Though she was born into an impoverished household, she was in a position to climb the ladder of society as a result of her good thoughts, innate appeal, and her unparalleled thirst for fulfillment and energy.

Ought to Kim Min Jung and Ji Sung each settle for their roles, they are going to be reuniting for the primary time in 12 years: the 2 actors starred collectively within the MBC drama “New Coronary heart” again in 2007.

