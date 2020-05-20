Kim Min Kyu To Appear As Kim Yoo Jung’s Former Classmate In “Backstreet Rookie”

Kim Min Kyu might be making a particular look within the upcoming SBS drama “Backstreet Rookie!”

“Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer. Kim Yoo Jung performs the succesful however unpredictable Jung Saet Byul, who works the night time shift at a comfort retailer run by the clumsy however good-looking Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook).

Kim Min Kyu play the character Ji Wook, Jung Saet Byul’s former elementary college classmate. Ji Wook was an bizarre part-time employee at a comfort retailer till he singlehandedly stopped a theft, made it on the information, and debuted as a celeb. He’s now a rising star who’s receiving a number of love from the general public. Someday, he coincidentally runs into his former classmate at a comfort retailer.

“Backstreet Rookie” is ready to premiere on June 12.

