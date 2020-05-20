General News

Kim Min Kyu To Appear As Kim Yoo Jung’s Former Classmate In “Backstreet Rookie”

May 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Kim Min Kyu might be making a particular look within the upcoming SBS drama “Backstreet Rookie!”

“Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer. Kim Yoo Jung performs the succesful however unpredictable Jung Saet Byul, who works the night time shift at a comfort retailer run by the clumsy however good-looking Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook).

Kim Min Kyu play the character Ji Wook, Jung Saet Byul’s former elementary college classmate. Ji Wook was an bizarre part-time employee at a comfort retailer till he singlehandedly stopped a theft, made it on the information, and debuted as a celeb. He’s now a rising star who’s receiving a number of love from the general public. Someday, he coincidentally runs into his former classmate at a comfort retailer.

“Backstreet Rookie” is ready to premiere on June 12.

Try Kim Min Kyu within the first episode of “Queen: Love and Conflict” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment