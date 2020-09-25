Kim Min Seok Joins Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won In His 1st Drama Since Military Discharge

Kim Min Seok has joined the forged of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s upcoming romance drama!

On September 25, the actor was confirmed to be showing in KakaoTV’s new unique drama “Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love” (literal translation). The short-form drama, which is presently being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, will observe the reasonable relationship lives of younger folks preventing to outlive in a busy metropolis.

In what is going to mark his first appearing venture since his army discharge in July, Kim Min Seok will likely be enjoying the function of architect and cynical realist Choi Kyung Joon. Regardless of being a self-professed passive observer of the world who hardly ever will get offended, Choi Kyung Joon refuses to face by and watch with regards to different folks mistreating his longtime girlfriend.

Kim MIn Seok commented, “I’m grateful and honored to have the ability to greet you thru an important drama like this following my discharge. I’ll do my utmost to painting Choi Kyung Joon in a approach that’s each relatable and comforting for viewers, so please look ahead to it.”

“Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love” will likely be helmed by Park Shin Woo, the director of the hit dramas “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Encounter,” and “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate).” Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won had been confirmed for the main roles earlier this week.

Are you excited to see Kim Min Seok seem alongside Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Seok in his most up-to-date drama “Coronary heart Surgeons” under!

