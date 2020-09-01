Kim Min Seok Talks About His True Persona, Reflects On His 20s, And More

Kim Min Seok shared his ideas on his character, how he chooses his dramas, and extra with The Star journal.

In an interview that adopted his picture shoot, Kim Min Seok stated, “I’ve returned after efficiently ending my army duties.” He additionally talked about his expertise posing for The Star. “I shot a pictorial utilizing a settee, desk, and a chair,” he stated. “I’m not normally good at posing for photos, so I felt sorry. However I did work exhausting, and I had enjoyable.”

Kim Min Seok, who has usually performed brilliant and optimistic characters in dramas like “Descendants of the Solar” and “Docs,” defined how he decides which dramas he needs to hitch. “If it’s enjoyable, I’ll do it,” he stated. “If I can relate to the character, I don’t are inclined to assume too exhausting about it.”

He continued, “Once I look again on it, I feel I simply regarded for dramas that appeared like they’d do nicely. At the moment, I needed to go to the army and thought that I shouldn’t let myself be forgotten it doesn’t matter what, however now, I’m undecided.” He added with fun, “It hasn’t been lengthy since I’ve been out in society, so I feel I’ll want numerous assist from my company.”

Requested about his true character, Kim Min Seok stated, “I’m like an previous man. I’m on the age the place my associates are getting married and elevating kids, and since I’ve a child face, I’m undecided how I ought to strategy folks.”

He then stated, “Once I’m working, I attempt to be as mild as attainable. However on the within, I’ve the traits of an previous man.”

The actor mirrored on his 20s. “I lived as if I used to be in a conflict, and it was actually intense,” he stated. “I’ve even thought to myself, ‘I didn’t actually must go to these lengths.’ Sooner or later, slightly than being extraordinarily bold, I simply need to drift. I’d prefer to be calm and relaxed as I work.”

Kim Min Seok shared what he’s like when it involves relationship. He stated, “I’m completely different relying on the particular person, however I’m the sort to regulate myself for them. I don’t resolve how one can deal with them primarily based alone ideas, however I present them my character whereas adjusting to them.”

Kim Min Seok’s full interview and pictorial will be discovered within the September problem of The Star.

