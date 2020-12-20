Kim Min Seok Talks About The Time He Caught A Hidden-Camera Criminal + Serving In Military With EXO’s Xiumin

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Kim Min Seok talked about his latest contribution to justice!

Through the December 19 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, during which Kim Min Seok appeared as a visitor, the “Ask Us Something” solid requested the actor about his good deed from earlier this 12 months. Again in July, it got here to mild that Kim Min Seok had caught somebody secretly filming footage of a girl’s legs and physique in a café with out her information. After apprehending the suspect to cease them from operating away, Kim Min Seok referred to as the police, who later arrived to arrest the prison.

Min Kyung Hoon remarked, “I appeared up articles about Min Seok from after his navy discharge, and there was one thing that actually took me abruptly. Is it true that you just caught a hidden-camera prison?”

Kim Min Seok replied, “I did catch a hidden-camera prison. It was on the final day of my last navy depart. I went to my good friend’s espresso store, and one of many associates I used to be with mentioned to me, ‘It appears like somebody over there retains filming [people secretly].’ My good friend occurred to be on the opposite aspect of the room, so I requested him to test from behind [the suspect] whether or not he was actually filming individuals, and my good friend went over and gave me the sign that he was.”

“So after all, my good friend and I took the cellphone from him and checked [for photos],” continued Kim Min Seok. “However there have been no recordsdata on his cellphone. We didn’t know what was happening or the place the recordsdata had gone. So we appeared by the cellphone, and we discovered a whole bunch of [illegally taken] photographs in his hidden recordsdata.”

Kim Min Seok went on, “It turned out that this punk had filmed all the girls who had been within the café on the time. Their lips, their ears, issues like that. We alerted the police, they usually took him in. That’s all.”

The actor shyly added that he had felt considerably uncomfortable about all the eye the incident had introduced him, explaining, “It was simply the plain factor to do. I simply did what was clearly the correct factor to do, however [the story] was advised like I had beat up the prison and caught him utilizing bodily power, as if I had been some kind of warrior for justice or one thing.”

Nevertheless, the “Ask Us Something” solid members reassured Kim Min Seok that what he had achieved was actually wonderful and praised him for his braveness.

In a while within the episode, Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul talked about that EXO’s Xiumin had served within the navy along with Kim Min Seok. Mentioning that Xiumin’s actual title was additionally Kim Min Seok, Heechul requested, “Didn’t that get complicated in any respect, because you’re each Kim Min Seok and it’s a must to use your given names within the navy?”

Kim Min Seok defined that as a result of he and Xiumin had been totally different navy ranks (as they enlisted at totally different instances), and troopers had been addressed utilizing each their rank and their title, that they had by no means gotten combined up.

