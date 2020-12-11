Kim Min Seok Thanks Ji Chang Wook For Sending Gift To Film Set

Ji Chang Wook cheered on Kim Min Seok as he movies his new film!

Kim Min Seok is at present engaged on the movie “Shark” (literal title), and he’s additionally starring within the upcoming drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” together with Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Gained, and extra.

The actor shared a video on Instagram that reveals him in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Ji Chang Wook. The highest banner on the truck reads, “I’m cheering on all of the workers of ‘Shark’ and actor Kim Min Seok.”

Kim Min Seok makes a coronary heart along with his arms within the video and yells out to Ji Chang Wook, “I really like you!” He then will get down on his knees to bow whereas sharing his thanks.

“A shock reward from Chang Wook,” wrote Kim Min Seok in his caption. “I’ll get pleasure from this whereas feeling grateful. Though I’m dependable now too, I’ll attempt to turn out to be a extra dependable dongsaeng [younger brother or friend] sooner or later. I’ll end up ‘Shark’ safely and shortly go to the facet of Park Jae Gained of ‘Lovestruck within the Metropolis’!” Park Jae Gained is Ji Chang Wook’s character within the drama.

Ji Chang Wook replied in a remark to inform Kim Min Seok to remain secure whereas filming within the chilly climate and added, “All the very best, ‘Shark’!!!”

