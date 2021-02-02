Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara Desperately Search For Each Other In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” launched stills of Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces with the intention to hear the tales of the folks, uncover corruption, and ship justice. Lee Yi Kyung performs Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man, whereas Kwon Nara performs Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (courtesan skilled in music and the humanities).

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Hong Da In was imprisoned whereas digging up the reality to clear her father’s title. In misfortune after misfortune, Sung Yi Kyum turned embroiled in a disaster as a consequence of Kim Byeong Geun (Son Byung Ho) that would probably have him despatched again to Hanyang. Nonetheless, with the intention to save Hong Da In, he falsely confessed that all the pieces had occurred below his orders.

Newly launched stills present a gathering between Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In, who are seldom in a position to meet as a consequence of a merciless accident. Sung Yi Kyum waits with Park Choon Sam, wanting considerably forlorn as he gazes up at her home. On the identical time, Hong Da In units off to seek out Sung Yi Kyum, however the distressed look on her face exhibits that her efforts have been futile (see high picture).

Ultimately, the pair discover each other, and Hong Da In gazes fondly into Sung Yi Kyum’s eyes as he gently holds her shoulders. Followers are wanting ahead to seeing how their partnership will change as they develop nearer to one another.

“Royal Secret Agent” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow the Secret Boy” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)