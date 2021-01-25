Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara Face A New Predicament In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” revealed new stills of Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara forward of the upcoming episode!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Sung Yi Kyum, Hong Da In, and Park Choon Sam succeeded in arresting the group of presidency officers who had been assaulting and even murdering girls. Afterwards, they carried out their subsequent mission by looking for out Kim Myung Se (Kim Myung Soo (1966)) with the intention to be taught the reality behind Hwi Younger Goon’s demise, and on the finish of the episode Hong Da In left viewers on the perimeters of their seats as she infiltrated the provincial workplace in disguise.

The brand new stills present Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In kneeling in entrance of Kim Myung Se. Amidst the tense environment, Kim Myung Se seems to be scolding the pair as he angrily waves his hand of their faces. Sung Yi Kyum appears to be like unfazed by Kim Myung Se’s wrath, whereas Hong Da In fixes Sung Yi Kyum with a stunned expression. It stays to be seen how they’ll escape the scenario safely.

The subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” airs on January 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Miss Hammurabi” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)