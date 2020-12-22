Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara Freeze During Unexpected Encounter In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Royal Secret Agent” revealed new stills of Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara forward of tonight’s episode!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the individuals’s issues.

In the primary episode, which obtained stable viewership scores, Sung Yi Kyum (Kim Myung Soo) was pressured to depart his double life as a authorities official by day and gambler by evening and change into a secret royal inspector. He got here throughout Hong Da In (Kwon Nara), a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace), and regardless of their unfavorable first impressions of one another, they needed to be a part of arms for a similar mission. Will probably be intriguing to watch the modifications they undergo as they overcome their variations to change into a staff who fights in opposition to injustice.

In the brand new stills, Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are taking an out of doors bathtub within the nighttime. The moonlight is softly shining within the sky, and the ambiance is unusual however calm. Nonetheless, the peace is disrupted after they unexpectedly spot one another within the water. Hong Da In appears particularly flustered as she covers her face and delves deeper into the creek.

The second episode of “Royal Secret Agent” will air on December 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

