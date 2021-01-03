Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara Have An Unexpected Meeting With Lee Tae Hwan At A Gambling Den In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS’s “Royal Secret Agent” has launched new stills of Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Tae Hwan!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to carry justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Regardless of outward appearances, Sung Yi Kyum indulges in a love of playing, which frequently will get him in hassle with the opposite members of his crew. In the brand new stills, Sung Yi Kyum has reverted again to his previous habits and settles himself inside a playing den whereas Hong Da In offers him a judgmental look.

Nonetheless, the entrance of an sudden character catches them each off-guard. Sung Yi Bum (Lee Tae Hwan) is the half-brother of Sung Yi Kyum. He fell in love along with his brother’s paramour, Kang Quickly Ae (Jo Soo Min), which led to a rift within the brothers’ relationship. As quickly because the brothers spot one another within the playing den, there’s a palpable sense of stress.

The following episode of “Royal Secret Agent” airs on January 4 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

