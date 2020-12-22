Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara Talk About Working In A Historical Drama, Their Solid Teamwork, And More

Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara spoke about working collectively for his or her upcoming historic drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title)!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the individuals’s issues.

Kim Myung Soo will play Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara will star as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities).

When requested why they selected to star on this drama, Kim Myung Soo mentioned, “I learn the script, and each the story and characters had been enjoyable and attention-grabbing. There are a number of issues I can present the viewers. It has a number of motion scenes, and I will present many features of the historic drama style. These are the the explanation why I selected to be a part of this drama.”

To the identical query Kwon Nara answered, “The script was enjoyable. I used to be afraid because it’s my first time in a historic drama, however I needed to strive it as a result of it’s a heat story that revolves round justice.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” is Kim Myung Soo’s second historic drama (his first being “The Emperor: Proprietor of the Masks), and that is Kwon Nara’s first time starring on this style.

Kim Myung Soo shared, “It’s been a whereas since I was in a historic drama, and that is my second one, so it was very tough. There have been some difficulties throughout the winter taking pictures because of the chilly climate, however the motion scenes had been the hardest. I struggled rather a lot as a result of I needed to act in hanbok (conventional Korean clothes). I practiced rather a lot at an motion academy, and I additionally labored on wire motion, rolling, and horseback using. I’ve finished about 95 % of the motion myself.”

Kwon Nara commented, “That is my first historic drama, so it was my first time taking pictures an arrow and preventing with a knife. I believe I’ve tried all of the completely different hairstyles in historic dramas, and I even dressed up as a person too. I attempted to speak in a tone that was neither too heavy nor too mild as a result of it is a drama that incorporates comedy. I discovered rather a lot from Kim Myung Soo.”

The 2 actors additionally talked about their synchronization with their characters. Kim Myung Soo mentioned, “To be sincere, I’m synchronized 99.9 % with my character now. We’ve finished a number of filming already, so I’ve become my character.”

Kwon Nara shared, “If we’re evaluating personalities, I believe my character and I are 50 % alike. I’m additionally down-to-earth, and I giggle rather a lot, however not like Hong Da In, I’m not good at saying what’s on my thoughts. Hong Da In is an easy one who says all the pieces she desires to say, and I need to be as brave as her.”

Subsequent, Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara mentioned their teamwork.

Kim Myung Soo mentioned, “We’ve got nice teamwork, and he or she’s very thoughtful of me. Once we change opinions, she’s very keen to just accept my concepts. She’s an ideal particular person.” In flip, Kwon Nara praised him, saying, “I’m having a good time filming with Kim Myung Soo. We’ve got superb chemistry. He’s thoughtful, heat, and caring on the set.”

Additionally they talked about Lee Yi Kyung, who performs the position of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man. They shared, “With Lee Yi Kyung, the environment turns into much more thrilling. When the three of us come collectively, we speak rather a lot, and we rehearse collectively and change concepts throughout break. He’s an unimaginable actor.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

