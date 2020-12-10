Kim Myung Soo And Lee Tae Hwan Are Half-Brothers With Vastly Different Fates In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) launched new stills of Kim Myung Soo and Lee Tae Hwan!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty that stars Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to the provinces in an effort to hear the tales of the folks, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

Kim Myung Soo and Lee Tae Hwan will play half-brothers Sung Yi Kyum and Sung Yi Bum, who’re born from Joseon’s native authorities official Sung Yong Jae’s spouse and hand maiden respectively. From a younger age, the 2 have been intently affectionate with one another and shared heat recollections collectively, however resulting from Joseon’s desolate actuality, they’ll have vastly totally different fates.

The newly launched stills depict Sung Yi Kyum capturing an arrow in good-looking apparel whereas Sung Yi Bum seems in shabby clothes. Their contrasting visuals mirror their modified actuality.

Sung Yi Kyum, as a secret royal inspector, and Sung Yi Bum, as the pinnacle of a gaggle of bandits, will stroll utterly totally different paths. Viewers are curious to study extra concerning the painful story of the 2 brothers who possess heat recollections collectively but are divided by actuality.

Scriptwriters Park Sung Hoon and Kang Min Search engine optimization revealed that they’ve a particular affection for Sung Yi Bum’s character. They shared, “He’s a determine who runs into limitations on the planet resulting from his standing as a son born from a male aristocrat and a girl of decrease class, however he materializes justice in his personal approach.” They continued, “Though he was an harmless character prior to now, he turns into fierce and sharp after going through ups and downs in life. It could be nice if viewers be careful rigorously for him since he’s a determine with an enormous twist.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the newest teasers right here!

