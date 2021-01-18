Kim Myung Soo And Lee Tae Hwan Shockingly Agree To Work Together In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” launched new stills of Kim Myung Soo and Lee Tae Hwan!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to carry justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, half-brothers Sung Yi Kyum and Sung Yi Bum (Lee Tae Hwan) shall be unexpectedly working collectively regardless of the rift of their relationship attributable to an previous wound. Beforehand, Sung Yi Kyum discovered that Solar Yi Bum grew to become the pinnacle of a gaggle of bandits after he betrayed Sung Yi Kyum and ran away together with his past love Kang Quickly Ae (Jo Soo Min). The 2 lately reunited amidst palpable stress.

The newly launched stills depict Sung Yi Kyum and Sung Yi Bum standing facet by facet as they glare at somebody collectively. Though they’re half-brothers who grew to become rivals in love and walked utterly totally different paths as a royal undercover agent and the pinnacle of a gaggle of bandits, the 2 brothers have determined to quickly work collectively for the aim of attaining the identical aim. Viewers are curious to study what the 2 individuals are making an attempt to guard by working collectively and whether or not this may very well be a turning level of their relationship.

In a special set of stills, Park Choon Sam is proven bleeding together with his fingers tied collectively as if he’s been beat up. He ultimately loses consciousness and falls to the bottom. Upon seeing this, Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are overcome with shock and anger. After listening to one thing surprising from Park Choon Sam, the 2 will go on a hunt in opposition to evil as soon as extra.

The subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” will air on January 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Miss Hammurabi“!

Watch Now

Watch Lee Tae Hwan in “Contact” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)