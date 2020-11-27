Kim Myung Soo And Lee Yi Kyung Are Closer Than Brothers In Upcoming Drama With Kwon Nara

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has unveiled a brand new sneak peek of its three leads!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty and starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces with the intention to hear the tales of the folks, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

A playing libertine who unexpectedly finds himself strolling the trail of a secret royal inspector, Sung Yi Kyum is all the time accompanied by his passionate and constant servant Park Choon Sam (performed by Lee Yi Kyung). Though the 2 males are from completely different walks of life, they’ve constructed up a lot affection for each other over time that they’re nearer than brothers, and their chemistry will likely be a vital a part of the upcoming drama.

In newly launched stills from “Secret Royal Inspector,” Sung Yi Kyum and Park Choon Sam’s shut friendship is seen in the best way they’re fully comfy round each other. Though their clothes signifies the distinction of their social standing, Sung Yi Kyum’s heat gaze as he listens to Park Choon Sam discuss reveals that he nonetheless holds the opposite in excessive esteem.

In addition to the 2 males’s enjoyable bromance, Kim Myung Soo may even be displaying a special form of chemistry with feminine lead Kwon Nara. Kwon Nara will likely be starring within the drama as Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Whereas in disguise as a gisaeng, she finally ends up crossing paths with Sung Yi Kyum, and so they finally be a part of forces in a battle for justice.

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

